'AITA for not wanting my BF to come over anymore because he’s a clean freak?' UPDATED

So… I lied to my boyfriend and told him I’d be out of town this weekend just so he wouldn’t come over. I feel bad, but I honestly needed a break. I’m starting to get really fed up with how obsessive he is about cleanliness.
For context, I have two cats. I vacuum two to three times a day just to keep the fur under control, and I try my best to keep things clean. But you know how it is, sometimes fur still floats around or lands in spots you miss. The issue is, he’ll notice a single strand of cat fur and act like it’s the end of the world.
There were times he literally woke me up in the middle of the night to complain about one piece of fur floating in the air. I’d say I’ll vacuum in the morning, but he keeps poking me until I get up and do it right then and there. He also hates when my cats go into the room, so whenever he visits, I have to keep them out, which feels unfair because it’s their home too.
He wears black all the time despite me suggesting not to, so obviously fur sticks to him more, and then he complains right in front of me like it’s my fault. Out of frustration, I canceled our weekend plans just so I could have some peace and quiet. He’s been staying over every weekend lately, and honestly, I don’t feel at ease in my own space anymore.
I don’t know. I feel kind of shallow and petty, and maybe I’m being unreasonable? AITAH here for needing space and not wanting him around because of this?
RobZagnut2 said:
You, “Cats have fur. You’re going to get cat fur on you if you come over. Stop your incessant whining and deal with it. Or if you can’t, don’t come over any more. Your choice.”
Prudent_Border5060 said:
Nta. But i think this is part of a bigger problem. He clearly has a problem with cats. And you have two. Seriously, think about if you have a future.
jquest303 said:
NTA. This is next level OCD. He’s coming into your space, THEIR space. I’d cut your losses and find someone who is a little less compulsive.
Mcbriec said:
Girlfriend, you need a new bf who likes animals. You are a very clean person to do all of that vacuuming. Bf sounds exhausting. You two are just not compatible.
vtretiree23 said:
NTA. I have a dog and cat and we joke about all the fur. You’re not compatible with him. Hugs.
Hello, I just wanted to share an update because things took a turn I honestly didn’t see coming. So, after I lied and told him I’d be out of town, he got suspicious and showed up at my place on saturday, I wasn’t expecting him tho, I was literally in my pajamas, curled up on the couch with my cats, enjoying a peaceful day.
He knocked, and before I could even process what was happening, he was inside complaining about “all the fur everywhere.”. I asked him to leave, but he kept ranting about how “disgusting” it was. Then my oldest cat, who’s super friendly but sheds a lot, jumped up on the couch next to him. He freaked out, stood up, and shoved my cat off the couch. My poor cat fell on the floor and ran under the bed (he's okay.)
I completely lost it. That was the final straw. I told him to get out and that we were done for good. He tried to apologize and say it was an accident, but I didn’t care, if you can’t respect my cats, you can’t be in my life.
I honestly feel so much relief now. I can breathe again in my own home without feeling like I live in a museum. My cats are back to lounging wherever they please, as they should. So yeah… I guess I have my answer now. Thanks for letting me vent here and thanks for those who commented on my last post, so much appreciated!
Fancy_Complaint4183 said:
I said this to you in your last post too- you are going to be so so so happy with your next boyfriend all cuddling together with your cats.
Glad you took the trash out!
OP responded:
Aww thank you 🫶 Honestly, I’m already happier just having my cats back on the couch with me. Next time I’m picking someone who brings treats for them, not complaints 😹
Ready-Cucumber-8922 said:
He didn't just not respect your cats, he didn't respect you. You told him you were unavailable that weekend but he came over anyway. You shouldnt have to lie to spend a weekend alone in your apartment. And then he's inside the apartment and he's sitting on your sofa, even though you were clear that you didn't want to spend the weekend with him.
OP responded:
Seriously, it’s kinda scary realizing how normal I thought that was at the time.