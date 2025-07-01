'AITA for not wanting my BF to come over anymore because he’s a clean freak?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting my boyfriend to come over anymore because he’s too much of a clean freak?"

So… I lied to my boyfriend and told him I’d be out of town this weekend just so he wouldn’t come over. I feel bad, but I honestly needed a break. I’m starting to get really fed up with how obsessive he is about cleanliness.

For context, I have two cats. I vacuum two to three times a day just to keep the fur under control, and I try my best to keep things clean. But you know how it is, sometimes fur still floats around or lands in spots you miss. The issue is, he’ll notice a single strand of cat fur and act like it’s the end of the world.