Man wants to keep living with his female BFF after he gets married: 'AITA?' UPDATED

Emma apologized for blowing up and said that while she’s always understood and respected me and Sam’s relationship, she hates feeling like she has to “share” me. She said she wanted to be my first priority, not Sam, and if I couldn’t do that she understood but she didn’t want to be with me anymore.

I told her she had nothing to apologize for, that I was sorry for acting the way I did, that I loved her more than anything in the world and I was stupid for doing anything to make her feel like that wasn’t true. Sam also apologized for crossing boundaries, and that if me and Emma wanted to get married she wouldn’t get in the way of that.