'AITA for not wanting my fiancée's sister to travel with us because of her kid's tantrums?'

I told my fiancée we should try the rides ourselves while they rest but she has to take care of the kid while her sister and the husband gets food and drinks for the child. Then moving forward, we had to stop again because he was having tantrums again and becoming more and more noisy. At the end of the day, we missed a lot of rides and we couldn’t even see a live show which only shows at a scheduled time.

Now for the second disappointment, we went to Macau the next day. He threw tantrums as expected the afternoon and was complaining that he’s tired. I asked my fiancée if we could carry on the trip just the two of us but she said her sister and the kid wants to see the tourist spots as well.