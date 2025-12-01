'AITA for not wanting my fiancée's sister to travel with us because of her kid's tantrums?'

So my fiancée and I love traveling and sometimes she brings along her sister and the husband with us because they like to travel as well and I have no problem with that. The more the merrier, right?
Then they had a kid. As the kid grew older, I noticed he’s becoming a little spoiled. Tantrums here and there and even when in public he can be a little too noisy which is kind of awkward and people are staring at us. Then comes the time we’re going to travel again, and my fiancée asks if she can bring them with us again along with their kid and I said sure why not.
It was my first time in Hong Kong and my first time in a Disney Land and it’s one of my dreams since I was a kid. Here comes the first disappointment, as we were enjoying the park the kid suddenly threw tantrums and we had to stop for a while because he was getting tired.
I told my fiancée we should try the rides ourselves while they rest but she has to take care of the kid while her sister and the husband gets food and drinks for the child. Then moving forward, we had to stop again because he was having tantrums again and becoming more and more noisy. At the end of the day, we missed a lot of rides and we couldn’t even see a live show which only shows at a scheduled time.
Now for the second disappointment, we went to Macau the next day. He threw tantrums as expected the afternoon and was complaining that he’s tired. I asked my fiancée if we could carry on the trip just the two of us but she said her sister and the kid wants to see the tourist spots as well.
I mean he’s a kid why would he be interested in architectures and casinos of course he’s going to get bored and tired. So in the end, we never get to see the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben replicas which is two of the big spots there.
We were planning our next travel recently and I told her why not just the two of us this time because last time we couldn’t fully enjoy our travel because of the kid. She only said that we’ll see.
My fiancée is family-oriented I get that and I respect it, I feel bad when I told her and I feel like she might think I don’t want her family involved in our travels but all I want is for the two of us to enjoy travel like we used to.
facinationstreet said:
The kid is not the problem. The kid is 4. The problem is his parents not caring for their child.
shammy_dammy said:
NTA. "We'll see..."? No. Time to say you're not going if they are.
Successful_Voice8542 said:
“Fiancé; I love your sister and her family but I don’t want to travel with them. A trip geared toward a child is of no interest to me and an adult geared trip obviously does not work for their son. I’m sorry if this is not what you want to hear but I am being honest.
I have specific things I want to do and see and when your nephew acts up rather than you and I continuing on you insist on staying with your sister to help them manage their son. This is not working for me.
Again, I love these people but I no longer enjoy traveling with them. So our options are you and I travel without them, or I will make travel plans with someone else. I hope you understand and will work with me on this.”
And Jaded-Variation-9025 said:
NTA, joint trip should at least have some time of just the two of you. Their kids should be an inconvenience to you and not everyone. You deserve an adult trip just the two of you