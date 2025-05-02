'WIBTA for asking my mom friend to stop bringing her kids to my events?'

I also babysat her kids once as a favor while she had an interview. I only didn’t ask for payment, just a small cup of coffee. I just wanted to help her out. The kids were super loud and didn’t listen at all. My cat was anxious and hiding under the bed, and they kept yelling at her to come out. I explained that being quiet would help the kitty feel safe and she’d be more likely to come out and say hi.

That lasted less than a minute and they were back to yelling. One of them asked if she could try on lipstick like me and her mom, so I put a little lip gloss on her. While I was talking to my friend after she got back, her kid went into my bathroom and got into all my makeup—smearing eyeshadow and lipstick all over her face. My friend just told her to put it back, and that was it.