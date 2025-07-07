'AITA for not wanting my husband to see other people until after we're divorced?'

"AITA for not wanting my husband to see other people?"

This is a really weird situation and I honestly don’t know how common this is, so you can let me know. My F33 husband M30 has been dealing with the aftermath of our divorce (that he filed) for a month now. We are still living together, and things have been surprisingly calm for the last few weeks.

We have decided he will be moving out since the house is in my name, and we are currently in the process of splitting up our assets, doing paperwork, etc.. it’s going to take quite a while based on where we live, and hopefully not over a year. We have decided to live together until that happens, but I’m starting to reconsider that.