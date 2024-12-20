'AITA for not wanting my husband's best friend to come over every week?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting my husband’s best friend over every week?"

My husband and I just got into (another) fight because his best friend who comes over every Wednesday is (again) staying the night. My husband and this friend have had a Wednesday night “date” where the guy comes over to our house to “jam” every week for the last two years, and I’m getting to the point that I want to hit the guy over the head with whatever is closest at hand every time he is around.

Buckle up. This is probably going to be a long one.... if you make it through all of this you are my hero. At first he was supposed to come over just for a few hours on Wednesday nights to play guitar with my husband while I was at work. Over time I have stopped working late Wednesday’s but the jam session continues.