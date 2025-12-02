'AITA for not wanting my husband’s family to stay with us for the holidays?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting my husband’s family to stay with us for the holidays?"

We have a 1 bedroom apartment with a 7 month old. Space is already so limited. My husband’s sister and her family are flying across the country to spend Christmas with us for 11 days.

They insisted they stay with us instead of getting a hotel. Of course my husband agrees to this without talking to me. When he does ask me about it, I explain how it’s going to be crowded.

The noise has to be kept to a minimum because of the baby. My son already has trouble sleeping so who knows how it’ll be by next month. Husband is working some days while they’re here so he insists they use my car to go and do stuff while I’m home with the kid.