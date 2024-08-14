'AITA for not wanting my MIL to be in the hospital room when I give birth?' 'It's my baby too.'

"AITA for not wanting my MIL to be in the hospital room when I give birth to my daughter?"

I (22F) am due to give birth to my husband (28M) and I's daughter in about 2 weeks. A few days ago, we were discussing birth plans and the topic of who will be in the room came up. He said exactly this: "Your mom, your sister probably, Ava (my best friend) and obviously my mom will be in the room, correct?"

This caught me off guard since we had spoken about it at an earlier time, but I just corrected him because I thought he might've forgotten. So I said "Actually, I would prefer it if she wasn't in the room during the birth, but I don't mind if she comes in to visit before the birth and after the birth."