'AITA for not wanting my MIL to be present when I give birth?'

Even took time off from work to be present in case they needed anything, and driving them to and from the airport that’s nearly an hour away from us. I told Greg that if his family and especially his mother will always be a higher priority than me, then we definitely have no business ever being married, because I will NOT come after his family, and I will not let them prioritize themselves over my child.

My hands and feet became super swollen, and my brother’s girlfriend insisted on checking my blood pressure (she’s currently training to be a nurse in L&D) which happened to be high and nearing the dangerous levels of high. I ended up having my mom take me to L&D, where my blood pressure was 166/108, and the doctor diagnosed me with gestational hypertension.