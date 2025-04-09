'AITA for not wanting my roommate to bring his 3-year-old kid to our house?' UPDATED

I added this as clarification in the post: And to be fair, when his kid is here my roommate sits in his room all weekend. He doesn't take his kid to the park or really try to play or hang out with him. Legit he just keeps a 3 year old he never seems locked in his room with him or let's him rome around the house.

He doesn't expect me to baby sit but when his kid gets into sh!t I'm the one telling him no, don't do that. :/

AutomatedBoredom said:

NTA. He's essentially a half renter/renter if you own the property and you are right to use the property as you see fit, that said, what agreements are in place between you regarding these kinds of things?