'AITA for not wanting to pay for FIL's and MIL's retirement home?'

They could easily sell their house to pay for this, but they want to leave it to their younger son since he's kind of a deadbeat. Hubby wants to commit to this (he's sensitive to his mother's wishes), but I am against it.

The way I see it: they already gave the brother one house and nothing to us, they can afford to pay it from their house's proceedings but don't want to, and they don't even need to be in a retirement home. The fact is, the deadbeat brother will quickly sell their house once they enter that retirement home, so they'd not be able to go back to their house.