'AITA for not wanting the puppy my BF bought for my birthday present?' UPDATED

Last Friday, I came home from work and found him in my apartment with a two month old-ish German Shepherd male puppy that he Bought, complete with a balloon tied to its collar that said “Happy Birthday.” He smiled and said, “Do you like him? He’s our new son.”

I was shock the only words that came out were: Where’s luna? He had locked MY dog in the bathroom because she growled at the puppy. I was furious. We argued for about two hours.

I told him to take the puppy back with him and not to come back he yell some more and called me a “misandrist” before leaving because apparently not wanting male pets = hating men. He also said I was “weird” for being uncomfortable around dog peepees.