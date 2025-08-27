'AITA for not wanting the puppy my boyfriend bought for my birthday?' 'I've never kept a male pet.'

I (27F) have always had pets dogs, cats, even birds that fell from their nests I also rescued and re-home tons of animals But I’ve never kept a male pet. My mom didn’t like them because of the whole “peeing everywhere” thing, and I guess I just got used to only having girl pets. Plus, I love using my dogs like pillows, and I’ll admit the doggy boy parts that are always a little too present makes me uncomfortable.
Anyway, I’ve had my dog let's call her Luna since I was 17. She’s my baby and she 100% rules my life. She’s not really friendly with kids, other dogs, or most men, but she at least kinda likes my boyfriend (31M) of two years.
So, my birthday was a couple weeks ago. My boyfriend told me he had a “surprise” but it wasn’t ready yet. Last Friday, I came home from work and found him in my apartment with a two month old-ish German Shepherd male puppy that he bought, complete with a balloon tied to its collar that said “Happy Birthday.” He smiled and said, “Do you like him? He’s our new son.”
I was shock the only words that came out were: Where’s Luna? He had locked MY dog in the bathroom because she growled at the puppy. I was furious. We argued for about two hours.
I told him to take the puppy back with him and not to come back he yell some more and called me names before leaving because apparently not wanting male pets = hating. He also said I was “weird” for being uncomfortable around dog peepees.
When I told my friends and family, everyone sided with me however my boyfriend keeps sending me videos of the puppy, saying he doesn’t know what to do with it since his apartment doesn’t allow pets especially one that would grow so much and begging me to take it “just until he finds accommodations.”
He says I owe him because he spent so much money on the puppy and was planning the puppy to live with me anyway. But I don’t want the puppy, my current dog definitely wouldn’t accept him, and in the videos I can already see how destructive he's becoming in the other hand the poor puppy is innocent in all this...
Should I just suck it up and keep him with me until my boyfriend (we technically didn't break up yet) finds somewhere else to take him? Also the puppy represents everything I don't want in a pet.
I feel like he just bought himself a dog but don't really want to take care of it so he acted like the puppy was my birthday present. So, AITA for refusing to accept the puppy? Should I just take him in for a while?
homelyhaddock825 said:
NTA. Pets are not "gifts" and for him to be so irresponsible and think he can just buy a living being FOR SOMEONE ELSE is insane. He's clearly impulsive and selfish. At his old age? Run lol.
PinkPaintedSky said:
NTA. Get got "you" a puppy that will be "both" of yours. But you are the one that had to house, feed, and train it. He wanted the dog and wants you to do all the work. He can easily find a great home for the dog. Don't let him guilt you.
KaliTheBlaze said:
NTA, but…weird. Pets should 100% NEVER be a surprise gift. Even when it’s for a child, the recipient should be involved in choosing the pet so that they get a pet that fits their needs, lifestyle, and expectations. So your boyfriend is absolutely TA on that count, and even worse when you already have a dog who is not dog-friendly.
But your discomfort with male dogs over their normal anatomy just…being present is pretty weird. My childhood dogs were all females, so when my parents got male dogs when I was in college, it felt a little funny adjusting to them having so much less soft belly to scratch, mostly rib cage, but that was really the only adjustment necessary.
You should not be using dogs as pillows. It’s a very common way to get bitten, and your head is heavy enough that you shouldn’t be resting its full weight on a dog’s body, especially not for extended periods of times. Even big dogs are a lot smaller and more fragile than humans, so that kind of stress on their bodies should be avoided.
Jealous_Radish_2728 said:
A person should never be given a surprise gift of an animal. This is a discussion that needs to be had before the pet is purchased or adopted. NTA.
whatdoidonowdamnit said:
NTA. He bought himself a puppy and expected you to take care of him while he gets to visit and play and leave.
adriedwards19 said:
NTA. He didn't get you a gift, he gave you an unwanted responsibility. No one should ever buy a pet for someone without checking first. I think you are correct that he himself wanted a dog and he just assumed you'd be ok with taking care of it. Let him find a new home for the dog. It's not your responsibility.
TemptingPenguin369 said:
NTA. At 31, he should know you don't buy any living thing as a surprise gift for someone. And springing a surprise puppy on a geriatric dog is just cruel. I'm not gonna address the body part because despite having had both male and female dogs and cuddling and sleeping with them, I've never had any unexpected contact with any of them.