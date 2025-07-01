'AITA for not wanting a relationship with my stepmom and step sister after my dad passed?' MAJOR UPDATE

My step sister was alright during teen years she got the more quiet and keep to yourself so we didn't have really any conflict. But me and my step mom didn't hit it off and once I turned 18 I moved out first chance I got. I am now 24 and my dad sadly passed away with cancer, tho I didn't get along with my step mom I never stopped loving my dad and we texted daily when I moved out.

It was rough on me and I do appreciate my step mom helping me with the funeral but that was a couple months ago and I haven't really talked to her since. My step sister has invited me over for Christmas, and honestly I don't know if I want to go.