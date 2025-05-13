'AITA for not wanting a relationship with my mom's family after they cut her out and chose my dad's side in the divorce?'

When my mom tried talking to her family about these issues and how they were affecting things at home, they accused her of exaggerating and making things up to make my dad look bad. Even when I tried backing up my mom's stories, I was dismissed as not understanding cause I was "just a kid".

After the divorce, my mom's family completely cut her out while continuing to include my dad in all family events. My mom won full custody of me, so I had little to no contact with my dad and zero contact with that side of my family for five years.