'AITA for not wanting to repay my in-laws for our wedding?' 'I hit a big sports bet.'

NTA. They feel entitled to your winnings because they are out of a lot of cash due to finding your wedding. If they really wanted any of that back, they would have at least mentioned it prior.

At this point, the only way they can get their hands on it, is if you offer it to them. So don’t. If they were uncomfortable spending that kind of money on a wedding they should have never offered to begin with.

I also just want to say, clearly they don’t even need the help if they had more than enough to share when you got married. I always find it weird when older people (specifically parents), demand money back from their children that they offered to give away, that they really don’t even need.