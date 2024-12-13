'My husband is threatening divorce since I won't let my SIL wet nurse my baby. AITA?' UPDATED

My SIL and I have almost no relationship. She has... very strange views on motherhood that were born from trauma from her adoptive mother, who is now in prison. She always kept her distace from me, and getting pregnant only solidified this. I wasn't allowed to go to anything baby related or give her a single gift, not even a card, because it 'made her uncomfortable'.

Even if we were best friends, her views make the offer just plain unsafe. For one, she refuses to use a pump, which means my baby would be skin to skin with her and be directly exposed to not only her but the two other babies and two other households. There would be no hygiene standards whatsoever. Two, I don't know anything about her diet or supplements.