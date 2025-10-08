'AITA for not wanting my sister in my life since our daughter was born?'

I reposted her post only to delete it an hour later. I reposted because I felt backed into a corner and wasn’t totally thinking clearly. I was really upset and confronted her (I was blunt from not being totally with it from the infection & the meds I was on).

She flipped and said I was stupid etc. I said if she was going to treat me like that she didn’t have a place in our daughter’s life. We both said some really mean things and ended the conversation.

The next day I apologized because it didn’t sit well with me & I felt it wasn’t who I am to even fight like that. Given I never got an apology at all. I apologized a week later face to face when my daughter was admitted to the NICU.