"AITA for not wanting my sister’s polyamorous side-GF at our family Christmas?"

My sister is bi and poly and has been with her husband for about 10 years. A few months ago she started officially dating her girlfriend alongside her husband. Her husband also started seeing a new girl.

We had Thanksgiving at my sister’s house with our immediate family, which she invited her girlfriend to. It’s her house so she didn’t really need to ask us, but we were all kind of surprised that she would do that since the relationship is new and unconventional.

Less than a month later, my sister told me her girlfriend has moved into the house my sister owns with her husband. Even though her husband has a girlfriend outside the family, he is not trying to involve her at all to the same extent and I don’t think he has ever even brought her to their house.