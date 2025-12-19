'AITA for not wanting to spend holidays with my brother and sister-in-law and their kids?'

This one I understand because her mom had passed away a year before that. However, I wish they had told me that was the issue when I kept reaching out instead of ghosting us. They also said my personality was too much for them and the constant invitations to do things was overwhelming for them and seemed fake.

My personality isn’t for everyone, cool. But the invites were group invites I was sending out to our friends and I was just trying to include them. Now this year, they reached out and said they realized they may have over exaggerated and want a relationship after all. However, I simply don’t care to have one anymore.