'AITA for not wanting my step-sister live with me even though it would make her life easier?' UPDATED 3X

My brother lives closer to the art school, like an hour away. It's not ''right around the corner'', but doable, plus he actually likes Ally.

When I needed help and came to Ally's mom as a hail mary, she laughed me out of the door and said that we're not family, so for her to insist we are, in fact, a family now is both irritating and funny.

I have a pretty modest apartment. Yes, I have two rooms, but I'm renting out the other for my best friend.

They didn't ask me nicely, they demanded, and when I showed hesitation, they immediately descended upon me like a pack of vultures.