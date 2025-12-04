'AITA for not wanting to send my stepdaughters’ grandma the photos from our family photoshoot?'

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Sheramom4 wrote:

YTA. And yes, you are petty. You don't want their mother to end up with photos of them? Seriously? Or the grandmother to have photos of the only two people in your family she is related to or cares about? This is next-level pettiness.

You have been raising the kids for a couple of years, when they were well past the diaper-changing, tantrum throwing, etc years. Or even the full-time care years. And it sounds like your husband needs to step up and be their dad as well. Send grandma the photos of her granddaughters with well-wishes and love from the girls.