'AITA for not wanting to tell my MIL the gender of my unborn child?' UPDATED 2X

This gets to me but i've heard it a million times before so I mostly ignore it, when we were just dating my then boyfriend now husband explained it was just a cultural point of view for them to view male children as the goal and to give him credit he always shut them down when the conversation started down that path though they always end up bringing it up another time.

Now I am pregnant she is pressuring us to tell her the gender, she was not happy when she found out we wanted it to be a secret and actually cried over us keeping such important information from her.