They say it’s been two years, and I should have moved on by now. But I can’t forget that Sarah’s actions led to me losing my job and nearly wrecked my life. So, AITA for not wanting to attend my cousin’s wedding after she sabotaged my career and got me fired?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

SmaugTheHedgehog

NTA. I’d say tell your parents that you will consider going only if she has quit that job, personally apologized to me, and active/real apology that fully acknowledges what she did and the harm that it caused you.

Make a massive public apology, including on social media, where she admits that she lied because she was jealous of your recognition for your work, how she wanted to bring you down.