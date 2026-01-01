'AITA for not wanting to be a SAHM anymore?' UPDATED

40YearOldWhiteDude said:

NTA. - You need to learn why he feels he needs to be the sole provider? - Tell him how work stimulates in a way that being a SAHM doesn't.

- Remind him why you married him. - Tell him what you imagine the future of your family.

- Remind him that you two are partners and you are in it for the long haul. As time goes on, it will change who works or who does based on the current situation. PS: The first third of The Feminine Mystique lays out plainly how the 1950s housewives went nuts. The housewife was not the ideal we imagine it to be.

fred2021_22 said: