'AITA for not wanting to be friends with a woman who was having an affair with her BIL?"'

We are all in our early 30’s. Me and my husband were best friends with this other married couple we both have two kids close in age ,it was perfect. This couple stood in our wedding we’ve done trips with them, gone camping etc.

It came out that the wife was sleeping with her brother in law for a long time (husband’s sisters husband) whom me and my husband were also friends with. This broke the whole friend group. Both couples ended up STAYING TOGETHER 😭. (Must make for an uncomfortable family Christmas. )

Some of the friends have swept in under the rug and now hang out with this couple again. A year later, I still refuse to be friends with a women who is capable of this. She was best friends with her sister in law and still proceeded to sleep with her husband.

The wife blames her husband for what she did, claiming he cheated on her during his bachelor party, which led her to have a years-long affair with the BIL. This doesn’t add up to me, if she wanted revenge why in the hell would she pick her bestie/SIL’s husband, her kids uncle etc. Feels like there’s no remorse and a lot of blame.