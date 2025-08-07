'AITA for not wanting to be friends with a woman who was having an affair with her BIL?"'

We are all in our early 30’s. Me and my husband were best friends with this other married couple we both have two kids close in age ,it was perfect. This couple stood in our wedding we’ve done trips with them, gone camping etc.
It came out that the wife was sleeping with her brother in law for a long time (husband’s sisters husband) whom me and my husband were also friends with. This broke the whole friend group. Both couples ended up STAYING TOGETHER 😭. (Must make for an uncomfortable family Christmas. )
Some of the friends have swept in under the rug and now hang out with this couple again. A year later, I still refuse to be friends with a women who is capable of this. She was best friends with her sister in law and still proceeded to sleep with her husband.
The wife blames her husband for what she did, claiming he cheated on her during his bachelor party, which led her to have a years-long affair with the BIL. This doesn’t add up to me, if she wanted revenge why in the hell would she pick her bestie/SIL’s husband, her kids uncle etc. Feels like there’s no remorse and a lot of blame.
We also cut ties with the other couple, though we weren’t as close to them. The way the cheating wife reacted to being caught vs the guy was night and day. She went into complete damage control and manipulation mode would post about her awesome life relentlessly on fb.
Joined a charity marathon to make herself look like a saint as this news was quickly spreading and made sure to post it all on fb. She wanted to remain being a socialite so badly it was embarrassing to watch. The man on the other hand admitted himself into psychiatric care and went away for months to seek help.
Every few months get a the most heinous text from her telling me I’m an @$$hole and that I’m ridiculous for not being friends with her anymore. AITA for not wanting her in my life again and not being able to overlook this for the sake of the betrayed husband?
Top_Turnip4781 said:
NTA - she made a choice and they all chose to stay together. You don’t condone it and chose to stay away. There is nothing wrong with that.
giag27 said:
Nah, you’re not the a$$hole, I wouldn’t be friends with her either. Today it’s her bil tomorrow it may be your husband, no morals
SunShineShady said:
That’s the thing, both this woman and the BIL can’t be trusted. I think if you avoid one, you should avoid the other, because it took two of them to tango. I can’t even begin to imagine her husband and the BIL’s wife being together in the same room with them. Not the holiday party I’d want to go to.
OP responded:
I don’t think the BIL and my ex friend have been allowed to see each other since but I do know that my ex friend and SIL have had hangouts for the kids and are as cordial as possible. And same with my husbands friend and his BIL. So everyone has hung out and talked it out except for the two people who cheated, they have never seen each other since from what I’ve heard.
UnhappyBrief6227 said:
Why would that make you an @$$hole? She has no morals or values.
OP responded:
I’ve spoken to a lot of people that tell me that their marriage is none of my business and that I shouldn’t cut her out for this. Leaving me questioning my sanity.
Appropriate-Mud-4450 said:
I might get fire for that and if you at uncomfortable with it, than don't be friends with her anymore. But I have a feeling that you seem to be the one missing out. You don't see your friends anymore. And for what? To show your disdain for people who were forgiven by their own spouses. The ones betrayed? In the end it's your decision.
OP responded:
It’s so unbelievably complicated. The friend group has pretty much a 50/50 divide and I still hang out with everyone even the ones that are friends with them again. But I will Always miss the good old days. When she was wearing a mask.