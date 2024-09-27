'AITA for not wanting to be a SAHM even though my husband wants me to?' + UPDATE

"AITA for not wanting to be a SAHM?"

I already know it sounds bad but I (35f) and my husband Jeff 37m are currently expecting a boy (his first child my second) I got pregnant with my first when I was 18 and his dad was never in the picture. I work as a substance abuse counselor and I love my job, this is where it gets tricky.

My job offered me 8 weeks PTO for when I have our son. I’ve been so happy because I didn’t want to go right back to work soon. Me and Jeff got together when I turned 30 and he moved in with me because I own my house, we just got married this year and have talked about childcare multiple times so he knows I don’t want to be a SAHM.