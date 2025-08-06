'AITA for not wanting to buy a house 3 hours away from my workplace?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to buy a house 3 hours away from my workplace?"

I don’t know how to start this. I, (27F) have been with my fiancé (28M) for 5 years. We’ve just recently saved enough for a deposit on a house and he’s found this cottage in the middle of nowhere, two hours away from where we currently live.

The thing is, I already work an hour away. I am a nursery practitioner and I love my workplace, I’ve been there since I was 20 and I’ve worked my way up to a room lead position.

Living three hours away from my job would not be ideal, but my fiancé won’t budge on this house. He says it’s perfect, within our budget and quirky enough to fit our tastes in home style.