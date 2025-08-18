'AITA for not wanting to celebrate my anniversary due to my MIL ruining our wedding?'

I didn’t push it but was really anxious because I had planned a surprise for him that night — with the help of my MOH — including special lingerie and a romantic setup. That obviously couldn’t happen with MIL sleeping in our living room, right next to our bedroom.

I woke up extra early to do my own hair. My MOH and the other girls arrived so we could get ready together. My fiancé and his best man were getting ready at my MOH’s house to avoid seeing each other before the ceremony.

Things started rough for me emotionally, with my parents not being there. Still, I kept it together and focused on getting ready. My makeup artist did my friends’ makeup first, then began working on me.