'AITA for not wanting to commit to carnival since I can never meet my wife's expectations?'

A few examples: - One time, she suddenly stormed ahead to get food and left us behind. Later she said she did that so I could go have fun without her because she felt like that’s what I wanted, even though I never said or showed that (my truth).

- On two other occasions, she told me to go ahead and have fun and that we’d meet later. I stayed with her because I knew she didn’t really mean it. Later, she still said I looked like I didn’t want to be there with her.

- Another time, she said I looked serious and was looking around like I wanted to dance with other women but was holding myself back. From my perspective, I was just calm and present.