'AITA for not wanting to compete with my sister at my own wedding?'

That was May. Now we are hosting a big reception for all the extended family and friends in our home state where we live next month. I work in the event industry and am going all out. Cashing in favors and just ready to really party. I thought all was good until I started getting messages from extended family about telling my sister “she’s not allowed to get engaged or married til after your wedding."

I just took a screenshot of Libby & I’s convo and sent it to them. All of them apologized. I talked to Libby and she said they were lying and she never said that. Then during a family dinner, my parents asked if we were going to start a family and Max shared we were after the reception. Libby looked at John and smirked and went back to eating.