'AITA for not wanting to contribute to my stepson's college fund?' UPDATED

And that's where I came in. Dan told James that as long as I am around, I would not let Em go back to Dan. When Dan married his AP, he told James that it was temporary. It was a way to make Em jealous.

When we got married, he told James that it was my way of making it even more difficult for Em to get back to their family. When James had found out from his cousin (Dan's side) that his father had cheated on his mother which was the reason for their break up.

When James had asked Em about it, she had been open and honest about everything. When he confronted Dan about the same, he told James that Em had left him for a long time and his loneliness made him miss her alot and so he found some comfort with AP.