After vicious custody battle for his son, man refuses 'toxic' ex's demand that he raise her new child. AITA?

She sent baby photos of our son saying her son could be a mini version of him and how he deserves a dad like our son has. She told me it would be cruel to have one with a dad and the other rejected by his.

Especially when it's the baby being rejected. I told her I wasn't going to raise her son and tie myself to her more. I told her she needs to find someone who'll be good to both of the boys and focus on that OR just be a good mom and trust her son will be fine without a dad.

Her family tried to convince me but whenever I see them and they try this I ignore them and walk on without acknowledging them. The change since I was the worst influence ever when it was our son is startling.