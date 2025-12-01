'AITA for not wanting to give my SIL money even if it means she 'goes to prison for years'?'

We suggested she reach out to one of their other brothers who she is close with and who is doing well financially but she said my husband is the only one SIL is okay with knowing about this situation because of how crazy it is.

If I was facing years of incarceration, I wouldn’t be worried about people knowing my situation if they could help. Now my husband is questioning if he did the right thing giving her any money in the first place and if he did the right thing saying we couldn’t send more.

I’m angry that he sent the first $1000 because I don’t believe her. Is this some kind of weird test? Mental breakdown? What kind of situation would the FBI be involved but there’s no public record that I can find of anything happening?