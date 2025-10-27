'AITA if I avoid my brother's baby shower after how my pregnancy was treated?'

"AITA for not wanting to go to my brother’s baby shower because of how my own pregnancy was treated?"

So, my sister is organizing a family get-together/baby shower for my brother and his girlfriend, who are expecting their first child. Now, I am happy for them but I have absolutely no desire to travel 2 hours just to play happy families when I know I’ll be sitting there feeling bitter. (I'd rather see them another time when it's just us).

The reason I'll be feeling bitter and upset is because I got pregnant young and had my daughter at 20 (she’s 15 now). When I was pregnant, my family, especially my mum, made it an awful experience.

She accused me of getting pregnant on purpose as a ploy to get a council house and said some other horrible things that made me feel like I was going to be a terrible mum. There was no support, celebrations or anything remotely positive from them.