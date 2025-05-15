'AITA for refusing to hang out with my roommate's GF even if it might cause them to break up?' UPDATED

Since then I've asked multiple times how much rent he wants me to pay to continue living here but he always brushes me off. So I'm still not paying rent. For context Kyle comes from a very wealthy family and he has a very different view about money. He got given the house we live in and he has a trust fund that pays for all of his expenses.

I feel weird about not paying so I tried to pay for other household stuff but Kyle doesn't let me. So he also pays for a lot of my expenses. A couple of weeks ago Kyle introduced me to Ava. He's never introduced any the girls he went out with so I think he must really likes her. The weird thing is he keeps pushing us to hang out 1 on 1.