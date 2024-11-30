Couple considers canceling Christmas after being 'robbed' of Thanksgiving leftovers. AITA?

merrymenopause

He said he saw them walk out to their car with the unopened desserts that my in-laws had brought. He thought it was tacky, but didn’t want to spoil the evening by calling them out. He didn’t know that they had cleaned out the turkey, mashed potatoes and sides until the next morning.

Emotional-Hair-1607

The unspoken rule with leftovers is that you get first dibs on what your brought. Then everyone can take as much as they could normally eat for one meal. After that if there is still lots of food left, the hosts offer more to anyone who wants more. One person can't take all of the turkey for themselves. Looking at you SIL Abby, everyone saw you stuff all of the white meat into your tupperware.