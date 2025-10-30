'AITA for telling my husband I'd rather divorce him than live with or care for his mom?'

I (35F) have been with my husband (39M) for over 20 years — we are basically high school sweethearts. Our relationship hasn’t been perfect, but we’ve gotten through all the ups and downs together. The biggest issue, though, has always been his mom.
We dated for 7 years before he proposed, and during that entire time, his mother never acknowledged that I was his girlfriend. To her, I was always “just a friend.” Even when we got engaged, she still introduced me as his “friend.”
In the months leading up to the wedding, I started to see just how awful she could be. She told me I needed to go back to school and get a doctorate if I wanted to be “good enough” to marry her son. Apparently, my four-year degree and six-figure job weren’t impressive enough.
She also loves to tell people I’m just some office assistant, I’m actually an electrical systems test engineer, which I’ve corrected her on countless times. At this point, I’m convinced she’s either delusional or in denial.
She’s also lied to her friends, saying my husband has women lining up to be with him. I once asked her straight up where this imaginary line was because I’d love to see it. And to top it off, she pretends to forget my name in public and refers to me as “that girl” in our native language — even at my own wedding.
Financially, my husband and I do well. We’ve helped both our families over the years, paying bills and such. Do I think my MIL deserves our help? Absolutely not. But it makes my husband happy to support his family since his dad passed away, so I don’t fight him on it.
My MIL has never respected me — not when we were broke and struggling, and not even after we built a comfortable life. When we bought houses, cars, gifts and took vacations, she told everyone it was all her son’s doing. My husband has called her out plenty of times, but she never changes.
Things have gotten so bad that we rarely see her anymore. She blames me for her son not calling or visiting, of course, never herself. These days, we only see her on obligatory holidays, her birthday, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the annual family reunion. Even then, visits don’t last more than an hour. Honestly, I think that’s way more than she deserves.
Anyway, fast forward to recently, my dad, in his 80s, had a serious accident and ended up in the ER. I took time off work to care for him, because of course I did. I love my dad and wanted to be there for him.
This made my husband start thinking about his own mom and what would happen when she’s older, especially since none of his siblings seem likely to take care of her. He made a promise to his dad to care for his mom and I can see the guilt eating him up. He brought it up to me, and I told him flat out, I would rather get a divorce than live with or care for your mother.
I love my husband, but after everything that woman has put me through, I have zero respect or empathy for her.
So… AITA for refusing to ever take in my MIL if she can’t care for herself one day?
BriefHorror said:
NTA frankly I don’t see why you see her at all. your husband can go see that woman alone.
Odd_Tea4945 said:
No NTA. MIL treats you like a third class citizen, so she must not expect you to be nice to her. Why will you care of her when she doesn't even "remember" your name? There are reasons why her other children won't help either. I know your husband made a promise to his father, but what can you do is putting her into a residency, when she can't take care of herself anymore.
fiestafan73 said:
It is telling that none of her other children want to care for her, I'm just saying. NTA.
Sufficient-Lie1406 said:
This is what retirement homes are for. As long as you both can afford it, I think that's the way to go if your husband still wants to fulfill his promise. And HE can go visit her, you don't need to be part of that.
Catripruo said:
NTAH. You can help take care of her - by placing her in assisted living and in a nursing home if her health gets worse.
My narcissistic (for real, not just throwing the word around) mother always wanted to live with me. I finally put my foot down, told her to move, and gave a hard no every time she asked. Eventually I became stronger and didn’t speak to her for 8 years. When she got to the point that she couldn’t care for herself I moved her an hour away from me into an assisted living facility.
When her health got worse she went into a nursing home. No matter how sick she was, it didn’t change her core of manipulative nastiness. It would have been like inviting a pit viper to have free range in my home. Hard NO.