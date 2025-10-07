'AITA for not wanting to lend out my dress to a stranger?'

My thought is it is her creation / design as much as it is my property. It is not some dress on the rack in H&M. I paid for it in full before it was even made. I didn’t pay to dress someone else up.

I paid to wear it myself. Why would I share wardrobe with strangers? If it was a friend/family I would have no problem sharing. But I do not know the interviewer (who wore the dress).

I do not benefit from this at all. The only thing I got is delay. The lack of consent made me feel uncomfortable and disrespected as someone who supported her with actual money and actions. The risk of someone else staining / damaging the dress is small but does exist.