"AITA for not wanting to pick up my nephew from daycare anymore?"

I (f 25) have a sister (f 26) who is a single mom. The dad isn’t in the picture for valid reasons. Before I move back home, my parents would pick up my nephew (m 4) every day from school and help watch him on some weekends.

when I moved back home it sort of became my responsibility to pick up my nephew around five causing me to have to rush through work and revolve any form of plans around it. I remember offering to help once and then it’s sort of got put on me for the past six months.

She gets off work at six the time the daycare closes. Since she started blowing up on social media, she hasn’t been picking him up right after work to make content, causing my parents and I to have to watch him until 8 or 9 PM.