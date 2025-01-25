'AITA for not wanting to sell my property to contribute to a house purchase with my husband?' UPDATED 2X

My worry here is that I feel that our contribution to this new home would not be equal if more than half of it came from the sale of a property I acquired prior to marriage, and spells out a lot about his commitment to us building a life together. Especially since we can afford it on both our incomes without selling anything. Also, moving down the line, I would like my child to benefit from inheriting my flat.

I understand and am very happy for my step kids and my future kids to inherit whatever we have acquired in common in equal parts. However I would like my bio kid to benefit from my pre marriage financial position in the same way that my step kids would be the only ones benefiting from whatever their mother would leave behind.