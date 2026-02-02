'AITA for not wanting to share my birthday with a man I hate?' UPDATED

Bobby: Hey I was charged an extra $4! Me: That sucks you should go talk to the waiter.

Bobby: No you need to go talk to the waiter. Me: Why would I do that??

Bobby: Because you said you would pay for everyone but now I’m being charged, you need to go get this figured out or you owe me $4. My friend: Bobby this doesn’t make sense, stop blaming her. It’s probably a simple mistake. Was _____ charged for their milkshake?

Bobby: No…. My friend: Well then the waiter just charged you for your friend's. It has nothing to do with her.