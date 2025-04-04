'AITA for not wanting to share food with a child?' 'It's not my responsibility.' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to share food with a child?"

I (22F) like to go on solo picnics on my own every now and then as a way of unwinding after work. Today i went to a well known park in my city where I packed a basket of food and a book to enjoy the last few hours of the sun before heading home.

As I was reading and enjoying my snacks i had a little girl come up to me a few times which i would acknowledge with a smile and then go back to reading my book, it came to the point where I would just ignore her when i sensed her coming because i wasn’t up for engaging in a conversation with anyone due to being drained from work.