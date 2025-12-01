'AITA for not wanting to share home with husband's kid?'

The son and I have never bonded and his presence causes conflict with my husband whenever he's around, mostly because of the lack of accountability and expectations for his son. We've done counseling and I've waited it out - now I want my home to myself.

He has a mom he also lives with, but he prefers being at our house because my husband has zero expectations of him. His mom seems to have a sense of boundaries and they argue...

Which makes my husband feel guilty and he also probably secretly likes being the favorite, so it's an easy life at our house for the son. My husband works tirelessly to maintain our home and the son does not contribute, he works full time, he does what he wants on his own time.