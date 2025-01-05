Man called selfish for not splitting inheritance with sister excluded from father's will. AITA?

Second, I know some of you might think Dad was playing favorites, but I don’t see it that way. I think he divided things based on who was there for him in his final years. It wasn’t about punishment—it was about recognition.

Lastly, for those saying I’m “conveniently” painting myself as the golden child, I promise that’s not my intention. My sister had her reasons for stepping back, but I stepped up because I felt it was the right thing to do.

That’s why this situation is so hard. I’m trying to honor my dad’s wishes, but I also don’t want to completely ruin my relationship with my sister. Hope this clears up some of the gaps!