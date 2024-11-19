Woman begs to not spend the holidays with husband's ex wife, he says, 'it's tradition.' AITA?

I was under the impression that this would end when Jenna reached adulthood since Jake complains about it every year but last year was Jenna’s first year home from college so he wanted everything to be “normal”

I’m pretty close with Jenna and last year, after we left Susan’s on Christmas Day, Jenna texted me joking about how dull the evening was and then said she didn’t know why they were still keeping this up.

And I was like PLEASE tell your dad because he’s going to insist on it for your sake until you do. And she said she would and we started talking about other things and it didn’t come up again until this year.