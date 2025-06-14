'AITA for not wanting to talk to my friends anymore who’s sick baby just died?'

But since 2022 and earlier in be been through some stuff too, some dark stuff in my family, bad stuff in my career. I’ve been taking antidepressants for the last 5 months having severe crippling anxiety episodes. I’m getting better and a huge part of that is having some eye-opening moments here and there.

One was about my friendship with these two people. I feel like I’ve helped them out and beyond and barely ever felt the balance of where they did the same for me.

Not in the extend of course but I feel like I could be never fully be open and honest with them about my problems cuz the conversation there would either die down cuz of lack of active interest or turning everything into jokes (not mean one but keeping things not too deep).