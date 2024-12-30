'AITA for refusing to 'tone down' my wedding after my sister was left at the altar?' UPDATED

I know this was juvenile but I told her to put dad on. I then asked him what he thought, and I admit I was fully expecting him to side with me. He then said if we couldn't get our deposits back he would reimburse us. I said no, he's not paying us a penny because we're not cancelling. He then said it would be easier for everyone. I said I had to go.

Texted my sister saying what they'd just told me, asking if she actually felt like that, and she confirmed it, and went on to say I was insensitive/cruel for going ahead with my wedding after what happened with hers and that our weddings should never have been so close together, anyway.