'AITA for refusing to 'tone down' my wedding after my sister was left at the altar?' UPDATED

My fiance and I wanted to do something small from the off. We made bookings and placed deposits about 4 months ago. We don't plan on doing anything ridiculous, just a short ceremony then food and dancing. Guest list is around 60 people, which covers both families, a handful of friends and plus ones. Very lowkey, pretty small, and I don't think it's extravagant at all.
Here's the problem: last year, so within weeks of us placing deposits/making plans, my sister was left at the altar. She found out she wasn't getting married when the groom showed up to the church late, asked her to go into another room with him in full view of everyone already seated, and a few minutes later she left the church while he announced that the wedding was off.
Her wedding was significantly larger, with almost everyone on my part of my guest list also being included on hers, and while we're not doing any sort of bridesmaids/groomsmen (except for my son as ringbearer) I was her bridesmaid at her wedding and went after her when the groom finished speaking.
I had a phone call with my sister last week, and after about 5 minutes she asked if my wedding was still going ahead. I said of course it was, why wouldn't it be? She said "no reason" and then said she had to go.
I called mum today and she asked why I was talking about my wedding with my sister, said I upset her and need to tone the wedding down. I thought she meant talking about the wedding and responded that my sister was the one who asked, but then mum said she meant the actual wedding.
I asked what that meant and mum began to remind me that she and dad got married in their work clothes in the registrar's office with 2 witnesses. I said that we will not be doing that.
She then asked me how I thought it felt for my sister to see me getting married so soon after her wedding day. She wants me to bring it all the way down to me, my husband, my son, and my husband's parents in the registrar's office. When I asked why she and dad weren't listed she said they'd need to be with my sister.
I know this was juvenile but I told her to put dad on. I then asked him what he thought, and I admit I was fully expecting him to side with me. He then said if we couldn't get our deposits back he would reimburse us. I said no, he's not paying us a penny because we're not cancelling. He then said it would be easier for everyone. I said I had to go.
Texted my sister saying what they'd just told me, asking if she actually felt like that, and she confirmed it, and went on to say I was insensitive/cruel for going ahead with my wedding after what happened with hers and that our weddings should never have been so close together, anyway.
My fiance says we shouldn't let her wedding affect ours, and while I do want to be sensitive to her, I kind of agree with him. The plans were made and deposits placed before my sister's wedding, there's an 11 month gap between them, and while I want her there, I feel we're already going fairly lowkey and it's unfair they expect me and my fiance to shrink it to 5 people in the registrar's office.
However, I still have this guilt in the pit of my stomach and I feel really bad at upsetting my sister. I don't want to lose her over this but I feel she's being unreasonable. AITA?
Jendi2016 said:
NTA. Your sister wants to ruin your dream wedding because she didn't get hers. It is beyond selfish what she and your parents are asking.
ExceptionalPerson said:
NTA. It’s sad, but your sister needs to get over herself. The world isn’t gonna stop for her. She needs to get therapy or whatever because I’m sure that was shocking and deeply upsetting. But that doesn’t mean she gets to grieve the loss of her relationship at your expense. If need be, she can sit your wedding out and join the party at the reception.
NTA, OP. Enjoy your wedding, congratulations, I hope it’s perfect and everything goes on without a hitch.
OP responded:
I'm sure that was upsetting for her, too. I tried on the therapy angle, she says she doesn't want it and she'll get over it herself, but it's been a few months and while I don't think she'd ever be totally over it at this stage, she's not gotten even a little better.
She's been staying with our parents, called in all her sick days until her work closed recently, not going out... I'm worried she might have depression, but she won't see anyone.
lilbriizy said:
NTA NTA NTA. I’m honestly floored by this. Your sister got left at the alter and now fully expects YOU to not have YOUR wedding to YOUR wishes and standards? And your family is taking HER side? I’m just...
It’s okay to be upset, but to try and ruin your day is just childish (And her childish emotions are possibly why she got left at the alter to begin with, just staying).
DarthFartus said:
NTA 100% your sister is just being petty because she is emotional and trying to take it out on you
hufflepuff777 said:
I think the sister sounds depressed. NTA Still
And OP responded:
I think she does, too. I've tried to get her to see a therapist but she refuses to go, says she can work through it by herself and will get over it in her own time, but since the wedding she's been back living with mum and dad, won't go out, and seems generally miserable, but she's completely against therapy.
Info: to clarify, everything is currently planned for late next month, and a few vendors have sent out mass emails assuring clients that they'll get what they paid for even if that means pushing it back, and we're not doing any of the extra bits - bridal shower, engagement party, stag/hen do, so it's literally just the wedding day and then it's over.
We've also said we're going to reevaluate closer to the time and if we do have to push it back it will probably be in a year so we can keep the actual date it's on as it's significant to us.
Fiance and I talked and we've agreed to postpone a year because we really want to keep the date, as it's the anniversary of when we met, our first date, and when he proposed, but we're pushing it back just in case because we both want several vulnerable family members in attendance, although the trade off is that the wedding is now on a Sunday.
There might be a small fee for rescheduling but in general the vendors/venues we have are really great and have said they're willing to work with us, so we sent out a round of emails this morning and 2 (the caterer and florist) have already confirmed that's fine and there's no extra charges, just whatever's left of the quote they gave us, which we now don't need to worry about for a while.
The main confirmation we need is the hotel, which according to the website is free but once we've got all our ducks in a row we plan on emailing everyone and actually inviting them, though it's probably more of a save the date at this stage and is probably a little early, but most of them are expecting this year.
I'm then going to call my mother, father and sister as a group and tell them that the wedding has been pushed back a year, not for them, but for other, far more valid reasons, make it clear that my sister is being unreasonable and this is not for her benefit, try to get them to agree to therapy one last time, and then I will make it clear that they are still invited to the wedding.
it's up to them if they come or not but I won't beg them to come, and let them know that my brother will be walking me down the aisle and if they do anything to upset him or me or cause a scene then venue security has been instructed to keep an eye on them and escort them out at the first sign of trouble.
I will then send a follow up email reinforcing that they are still invited so I have proof that I did invite them in case they tell people otherwise.