'AITA for not wanting to use any part of my husband's late girlfriend's name for our child?'

It was a few days later he told me he wanted to use the names and he was putting his foot down that he should be allowed to. He said we can add it as a second middle name if I won't consider a first name or first middle name but that it should absolutely be in there somewhere.

He said only someone jealous would be hesitant to use it like I am. I asked him how he'd feel about it if he were in my shoes, if I wanted to name our child after someone else that I would always love but couldn't be with.

He told me he would suck it up for my sake and he would accept the dead aren't competition. Then he said he would actually be the one suggesting it and there would be no weirdness for him.