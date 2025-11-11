"AITA for not wanting to use my makeup that a friend with eczema used?"

I have a friend, Becky, who has severe eczema. I don't really care about it, we hang out, hug, and I know it's not contagious. Last week we were going out for a party and we went over another friend's house to get dressed and dolled up. We sometimes swap clothes, no big deal, but I don't really let anyone use my make up not that I didn't want to but no one really asked me about it.

That day Becky asked if she could use my eyeshadow, I said sure. Then she asked to use my cake foundation. It had a cushion applicator that you swipe/press on the cake to use. I was caught off guard and just said yes so she went to use it first.